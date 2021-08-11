Poshmark Q2 revenue up 22 percent

Second-hand fashion platform Poshmark has reported a 22 percent increase in net revenue in the second quarter of the year.

For the three months to June 30, revenue increased to 81.76 million dollars compared to 66.87 million dollars a year earlier as its trailing 12 months active buyer numbers increased 16 percent to 7 million.

Gross merchandise value meanwhile grew 25 percent to 449.6 million dollars.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of 6.1 million dollars, down from 23.7 million dollars a year earlier, while it reported a net loss of 2.9 million dollars, compared to a net income of 21.3 million dollars a year ago.

“We delivered another strong quarter and our fifth consecutive quarter of operating profitability, despite difficult comparisons, a testament to the strength of our cohorts and our business,” said Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra in a statement.

He said the company is “uniquely positioned” to benefit from pent-up demand for purchases across a wider range of apparel and accessories, and increased consumer interest in sustainability.

The company now expects third-quarter revenue of between 81 million dollars and 83 million dollars, and adjusted EBITDA of between 1 million dollars and 2 million dollars.