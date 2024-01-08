Pour Moi partners with Wunderkind to grow DTC offering

Lingerie, swimwear and womenswear brand Pour Moi is partnering with performance marketing solution Wunderkind to boost first-party data capture and optimise its owned direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel engagement capabilities to drive performance and growth.

Launched in 2006 as a size-inclusive lingerie brand Pour Moi has expanded its offer into swimwear, sportswear, and women’s clothing. The brand already works with several wholesale retail partners, including Next, Very, Asos and Zalando, and during the pandemic it experienced significant growth of its DTC channel.

In 2022, it posted a 154 percent increase in e-commerce website sales compared with 2019 figures and saw its DTC operations account for 58 percent of its business. To help scale and accelerate its own channels further, the lingerie brand is teaming up with Wunderkind to grow marketable customer data and email lists, optimise customer engagement and build deeper shopper relationships via personalisation to support its growth targets.

Pour Moi sportswear Credits: Pour Moi

Nicola Cosens, chief marketing officer at Pour Moi, said in a statement: “From the very first conversations, the openness of the Wunderkind team was really refreshing – and it became clear very quickly that they were experts and specialists within this space. This meant that on day one, we already felt confident we could achieve our ambitions and goals. Wunderkind had a great offer to begin with, but since then we’ve worked collaboratively to hone our forecasts and uplifts from an early stage.

“Key for us will be working with Wunderkind to better understand who our customer is, what motivates her and how she wants to interact with our brand so we can create personal and curated customer journeys for each shopper.”

Wulfric Light-Wilkinson, general manager of international at Wunderkind, added: “Pour Moi has already seen phenomenal growth, thanks to its unique vision, values, and brand, as well as its retail offer and on-point ranging.

“By unlocking personalisation at scale, it can get to know and understand its customers even better, helping it to deliver the rich and relevant personalised shopping journeys needed to underpin growth. We’re really excited to drive guaranteed revenue and performance for them in this next phase of their journey.”