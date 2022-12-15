Prabal Gurung and Aurora James named as vice chairs of CFDA board

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has named two new members of its board following the biannual board meeting hosted at the Verōnika restaurant in New York.

The board, made up of 18 CFDA designers, unanimously elected Prabal Gurung and Aurora James as vice chairs, while Maria Cornejo will become secretary and Stacey Bendet Eisner will be treasurer.

The new officers succeed Tracy Reese, who was vice chair, Vera Wang, previously secretary, and former treasurer Stan Herman.

They will assume their roles on January 1, when Thom Browne becomes the CFDA’s chairman.

Gurung and James join the likes of Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors as members of the board.

Napalese-American designer Gurung operates his own namesake label in New York, while James serves as the creative director and founder of luxury accessories brand Brother Vellies.

Chilean-born Cornejo is known for her Zero + Maria Cornejo brand and Bendet is the founder, chief executive officer and creative director of premium label Alice + Olivia.

Additionally, Tracy Reese, Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali and Reed Krakoff were further reelected as board members.