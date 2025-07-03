Prada admits Kolhapuri inspiration, proposes co-branding discussions with MACCIA

Luxury fashion house Prada has officially confirmed in a letter sent to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), that sandals showcased in its recent men’s fashion show, which bore a striking resemblance to the traditional Indian Kolhapuri sandal, were indeed inspired by the iconic footwear.

Prada has now proposed a video conference call with MACCIA to further discussions to explore potential avenues of collaboration, including the possibility of co-branding the iconic footwear, according to communication received by MACCIA. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for either July 11 or July 15. Representing the Prada Group will be Lorenzo Bertelli, Christopher Aaron Bugg, global director of communication; Roberto Massardi, chief business development officer; and Francesca Secondari, group general counsel.

Chamber acts on artisans' appeal following disparity

The controversy arose after Prada marketed these sandals under their own label, with no initial credit to their Indian origins. MACCIA then wrote to Patrizio Bertelli, a director at Prada, to address these concerns. In response, Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group, sent a written communication to MACCIA. He acknowledged the global recognition of Kolhapuri chappals (sandals) as a symbol of Kolhapur's (city in Maharashtra, India) identity and the state's cultural pride.

The brand admitted to showcasing Kolhapuri-style sandals in their show, initially presenting them as Italian, which sparked accusations of cultural misappropriation and commercially exploiting India's traditional crafts without due recognition or compensation.

The MACCIA's intervention was prompted by an appeal from local artisans in Kolhapur, who expressed deep dismay over the significant disparity between their earnings and Prada's pricing. While local artisans craft authentic Kolhapuri chappals for as little as 400 Indian rupees, Prada was reportedly selling its Kolhapuri-style sandals for over 1,00,000 Indian rupess.

Disheartened by this lack of recognition and the vast commercial gap, the artisans urged the Maharashtra Chamber to take action. In a move to defend the artisans’ legacy and the cultural significance of the footwear, Gandhi reached out to Prada to clarify the factual situation.

Prada admits, invites dialogue, and commits to responsible design

In its comprehensive response, Prada acknowledged that the sandals displayed at the Prada Men’s SS 2026 Fashion Show represent a centuries-old Indian artisanal tradition.

The company conveyed its understanding of the cultural value inherent in Indian craftsmanship and committed to "responsible design practices, enhanced cultural engagement, and opening meaningful dialogue with local artisan communities in India."

Prada further assured MACCIA of its intent to honour and preserve the unique craftsmanship that embodies excellence and heritage. Significantly, the brand expressed its openness to further discussions and meetings with MACCIA to explore collaborative avenues.