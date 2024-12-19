Prada and EssilorLuxottica renew eyewear licensing agreement

Prada Group and EssilorLuxottica have announced the renewal of their licensing agreement for the development, production and worldwide distribution of eyewear under the Prada, Prada Linea Rossa and Miu Miu brands.

Commenting on the development, Patrizio Bertelli, Prada Group chairman, said: “We are pleased to announce the renewal of this agreement with EssilorLuxottica, a trusted and long-standing partner with whom we have developed a strong collaboration built on craftsmanship, quality and innovation.”

The company said in a release that the existing agreement, expiring on December 31, 2025, has been extended through December 31, 2030, with the provision for renewal until December 31, 2035.

“This renewal fills us with pride and marks our shared commitment to embrace the finest expression of luxury eyewear – from refined elegance to bold irreverence and sport-inspired dynamism. Together we aim to deliver even greater innovations in the years to come,” added Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.