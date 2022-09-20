Prada buys 43.65 percent stake in Superior tannery

The Prada Group has announced the acquisition of 43.65 percent of the share capital of Superior S.p.A., a tannery in Santa Croce sull'Arno in the province of Pisa, Tuscany.

Under the agreement, the company said, management responsibility will remain with Stefano Caponi, the current CEO.

Commenting on the acquisition, Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of the Prada Group, said: "The acquisition of a shareholding in Superior S.p.A. represents another important step in the strategic direction towards vertical integration of the Prada Group's supply chain, through investments in infrastructure and people, to increase our industrial know-how as well as control quality along all manufacturing stages."

Founded in 1962 and led by Stefano Caponi, Superior, a leader in calfskin processing, has been active for more than 60 years in the Italian and international markets as a specialised tanner for the luxury sector.

Superior has recently focused its investments on process digitisation and a sustainable development plan centred on circular economy, energy efficiency and water resource protection.

"My vision as an entrepreneur has been to find a balance between medium- and long-term benefits, guaranteed by industrial innovation and energy efficiency projects, with targeted investments that can be implemented immediately. This agreement with the Prada Group, which contributes to this vision, is a source of great pride and satisfaction for me," added Caponi.