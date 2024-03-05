Prada Group and UNFPA expand Fashion Expressions programme to Mexico

Luxury conglomerate Prada Group has announced an extension of its women’s empowerment programme with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to the country of Mexico.

The training programme, dubbed ‘Fashion Expressions: The Stories She Wears’, is designed to leverage fashion as a means to promote both women’s empowerment and sexual reproductive health.

It is this mission that the group had previously brought to Ghana and Kenya, where 43 participants were also equipped with skills relevant for the fashion industry.

Now, the initiative will involve 30 women artisans in Querétaro state, with the goal of strengthening their technical, artistic and financial skills in order to facilitate industrial attachments and build on employment opportunities with local fashion houses.

Those selected, between the ages of 18 to 50, were initially working independently under family models and in small workshops from their homes, while selling crafts at local markets.

Through Fashion Expressions, participants will take part in six-month training sessions and workshops under the guidance of fashion professionals, including further training that aims to empower them to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

A further collaboration with nonprofit Nest, will also provide participants with business development skills and financial literacy to support entrepreneurial endeavours and economic independence.