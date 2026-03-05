Prada Group boosts annual revenue and profit

The Italian fashion group Prada SpA (Prada Group) remained on a growth trajectory in the 2025 financial year, despite difficult market conditions. This was primarily due to the continued appeal of its Miu Miu brand. In addition to the current results, the group also announced its strategic plans on Thursday for the fashion house Versace, which was acquired last December.

Last year, the Prada Group's revenue amounted to almost 5.72 billion euros. This represented a five percent increase compared to 2024. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenues grew by nine percent. On an organic basis, excluding currency effects and contributions from Versace, they increased by eight percent.

The majority of the group's revenue was generated by its own retail business. It achieved an increase of five percent (eight percent organically) to 5.10 billion euros. This was thanks to above-average growth in Asia (+6 percent), the Americas (+12 percent), and the Middle East (+11 percent).

Miu Miu remains growth engine

The Miu Miu label remained the growth engine, with its retail revenues growing by 35 percent year-over-year. The main Prada brand, however, experienced a one percent decline. The group noted that performance gradually recovered in the second half of the year.

In the wholesale business, group revenue increased by two percent (three percent organically) to 471 million euros. Licensing income rose by 19 percent (14 percent organically) to 145 million euros.

Higher costs, increased investments, and the impact of the Versace acquisition slowed profit growth. As a result, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by only 1.5 percent year-over-year to 1.30 billion euros. Net profit attributable to shareholders increased by almost two percent to 852 million euros.

Group presents its strategy for Versace

The group also outlined its plans for the Versace brand, whose acquisition from the US fashion group Capri Holdings was completed on December 2. The fashion house has since been “strengthened on a strategic and creative level,” according to a statement. The new parent company introduced Pieter Mulier as the new chief creative officer of Versace in early February.

“In addition to the creative transformation, the gradual repositioning of distribution channels will be a key strategic priority,” the Prada Group announced. The focus will be on promoting “high-quality” full-price sales. Additionally, Versace's retail operations are to be optimised. Overall, the “integration process is in full swing across all areas.”

From 2027, the focus of efforts will be on increasing the label's desirability, the group explained. Mulier's debut collection, which will be rooted in the “original spirit and DNA” of Versace, is intended to contribute to this.

Furthermore, the new parent company aims to optimise the brand's distribution network, streamline the off-price segment, and increase overall productivity at Versace. At the same time, integration into the Prada Group will continue, with the “digital transformation” also set to be harmonised.

In the 2025 financial year, Versace generated revenue of 684 million euros and recorded operating losses, the group reported. The measures initiated since the acquisition are expected to lead to a decline in the brand's revenue in the current year. An operating loss is also expected at a level similar to the previous year.