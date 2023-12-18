Prada Group joins UN Global Compact initiative

Luxury conglomerate Prada Group has announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, which is centred around the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

The project calls on members to align their operations and strategies with 10 principles within the topics of human rights, labour standards, the environment and anti-corruption.

As such, any action taken under the initiative contributes to the UN’s missions outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prada Group, which owns the likes of Miu Miu, Prada and Church’s, joins over 15,000 companies that are already members of the Global Compact consortium, as well as 3,000 non-business signatories.

Speaking on the move in a release, Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group head of corporate social responsibility, said: “By joining the UN Global Compact, the Prada Group strengthens its commitment to generate a more sustainable development, able to produce long-term value for the entire community in an effort to build the future we all want.

“Joining forces through synergies between players from different sectors, with shared and common objectives, is crucial to make a real change happen.”