Prada Group names Francesca Secondari chief legal officer

Francesca Secondari has been announced as group general counsel and chief legal officer of Prada, effective from May. This was revealed in a note by the Prada Group. In detail, Secondari is entrusted with responsibility for legal management, corporate affairs and group compliance.

Secondari trained at the BonelliErede law firm, of which she became a partner in 2019 and where she also carried out business development activities in Africa and the Middle East. Throughout her career, she has also worked in operations in the luxury sector, gaining an in-depth knowledge of the industry and different markets.

In addition to a law degree from the University of Perugia, she holds an Executive MBA from the American University of Cairo.

The Group owns the brands Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, Marchesi 1824 and Luna Rossa. The clothing, leather goods and footwear collections designed, produced and distributed by the Group are available in over 70 countries through a network of 612 owned stores, a direct e-commerce channel, as well as e-tailers and department stores worldwide.