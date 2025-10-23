Prada Group retail sales grow by 9 percent in first nine months of 2025

Prada S.p.A. reported net revenues of 4.07 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 9 percent year-over-year at constant exchange rates. This marks the group's 19th consecutive quarter of growth.

According to data reviewed and approved today by the Prada S.p.A. board of directors, retail sales amounted to 3.65 billion euros. This represents a 9 percent increase YoY, driven by like-for-like (LFL) and full-price sales. The third quarter saw 8 percent growth, in line with the second quarter, against a challenging and consistent comparison base from the 2024 quarters (+18 percent).

“The consistency of our results, in a complex macroeconomic environment, confirms the strength of our brands and the validity of our strategy,” emphasised Patrizio Bertelli, chairman and executive director of the Prada Group, in a statement. “We continue to focus our business on creativity; excellent products; and craftsmanship, which are essential foundations for lasting relevance and sustainable growth. These principles will continue to guide us as we navigate an ever-changing environment with confidence, discipline and a sense of responsibility.”

Miu Miu retail sales up 41 percent in nine months

The retail channel recorded a 9.3 percent year-over-year increase in the first nine months, driven by LFL and full-price sales, with the third quarter up 7.6 percent YoY. Regarding individual brands, Prada's retail sales were down 1.6 percent over the nine months and 0.8 percent in the third quarter.

Miu Miu maintained a solid growth trajectory, up 41 percent in the nine months and 29 percent in the third quarter.

“Prada saw an acceleration compared to the previous quarter. Miu Miu has maintained a sustained growth trajectory for four years, which was confirmed again this quarter against an exceptional comparison base. Despite the still challenging environment, we remain confident in our growth path. We are investing in products and experiences that excite our customers, pursuing excellence in terms of agility and flexibility,” added Andrea Guerra, group chief executive officer.

Prada Group grows 6 percent in Europe; posts 21 percent increase in Middle East

Looking at performance in individual geographical areas, the group recorded double-digit growth in Asia Pacific, up 10 percent for the period, with signs of improvement in Mainland China in the third quarter.

Europe showed a positive performance, up 6 percent in the nine months, supported by domestic consumption and tourism. The third quarter recorded a similar trend to the previous quarter, with resilient local demand and weaker tourist flows.

The Americas posted a 15 percent increase for the period, with the third quarter showing sequential acceleration.

Japan recorded 3 percent growth compared to a 2024 marked by extraordinary tourist flows, particularly in the first half. The third quarter showed improvement, supported by both positive local demand and increased tourism. The Middle East saw solid growth at 21 percent.

The group’s apparel, leather goods, footwear and jewellery collections are designed, produced and distributed in over 70 countries. These are available through a network of 620 directly-owned stores as of June 30, 2025. The collections are also sold via the direct e-commerce channel, e-tailers and department stores worldwide. The company has 25 factories and 15,529 employees globally.