Prada Group's H1: Strong performance driven by Miu Miu's growth

Prada Group reported net revenues of 2.74 billion euros. This represents a 9 percent increase in the first half of 2025. Retail sales totalled 2.45 billion euros. This is a 10 percent year-on-year increase, with growth across all geographical areas.

Retail sales for the Prada brand decreased by 2 percent year-on-year. Miu Miu achieved a 49 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales.

Prada Group posts positive first half results

Adjusted EBIT totalled 619 million euros. This is an 8 percent increase compared to H1 2024. This corresponds to a 22.6 percent margin, in line with the previous year. The net financial position is positive at 352 million euros. This is after the payment of 398 million euros in dividends and 294 million euros in investments.

Net profit for the half-year amounted to 386 million euros.

"In the first half of the year, we achieved positive results. These demonstrate the strength of our brands and the disciplined execution of our strategy. This quality performance was achieved in a challenging context, which is unprecedented in our industry. We believe that future growth opportunities remain unchanged. However, we are aware that the economic outlook may remain turbulent in the short term," Patrizio Bertelli, chairman and executive director of Prada Group, highlighted in a statement. "In this uncertain scenario, we are focused, as always, on the long term, with a context-sensitive approach. Our efforts remain focused on the product and customer experience, while continuing to strengthen our industrial skills and organisation," Bertelli added.

"During the period, Prada demonstrated stability in the face of very challenging industry dynamics and a high comparison base. Miu Miu continued on a path of sustainable growth. We believe that some of the industry dynamics are cyclical rather than structural, but disciplined execution is essential. Looking ahead, while remaining vigilant and ready to react, we are continuing with our strategy. We maintain our ambition to generate solid, sustainable growth above the market average," noted Andrea Guerra, chief executive officer of the group.

Prada and Miu Miu performance

Prada demonstrated stability against a challenging comparison base. Retail sales were down 1.9 percent year-on-year in H1 and down 3.6 percent in Q2. The brand continued to fascinate with its multifaceted interpretation of contemporary society, the management wrote in the statement.

Miu Miu, which topped the Lyst Index in Q2, continued its sustainable growth path. Retail sales were up 49 percent in H1 and 40 percent in Q2. The brand continued to explore femininity in all its forms, playing with a free and irreverent aesthetic.

Asia Pacific recorded solid growth in the period, up 10 percent, with similar trends in both quarters, and market conditions substantially unchanged in the area. Europe generated a positive performance, with nine percent growth. Q2 was affected by lower tourist flows on a challenging multi-year comparison base. Local demand remained stable in Q2.

The Americas recorded 12 percent growth in H1, with an improvement in Q2, supported by local demand and tourism. Japan recorded the most significant deceleration in H1, up 4 percent, due to the comparison with the extraordinary tourist flows of 2024, particularly in Q2. In Europe, local demand proved more resilient, while the Middle East sales were up 26 percent year-on-year.

Versace acquisition and 10 percent stake in Rino Mastrotto Group

In April 2025, the group announced the acquisition of 100 percent of Versace from Capri Holdings for 1.25 billion euros. The closing of the transaction is expected during H2 2025 and is subject to customary conditions, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

In June 2025, the group also completed the acquisition of a 10 percent minority stake in Rino Mastrotto Group. This group is a key partner in the supply of leather, fabrics and bespoke services for the luxury sector.