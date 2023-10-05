Prada heads to space, teams up with Axiom for NASA spacesuits

Prada is set to explore a new realm, with the Italian fashion house now set to work with commercial space company, Axiom Space, on a range of lunar spacesuits.

The luxury brand announced the collaboration with Axiom in a release, where the duo stated that they would be partnering on NASA spacesuits for the Artemis III mission, planned for 2025.

Speaking on the project, Michael Suffredini, CEO of Axiom, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Prada on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit.

"Prada's technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits."

While working together, Prada and Axiom will set about evolving NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit design, providing wearers with advanced capabilities and design features that tackle the challenges of the space environment.

The companies noted that the development of these “next generation spacesuits” was a significant milestone in furthering space exploration, and building on the collective understanding of the Moon.

A similar mindset could be seen at Prada, where the brand’s group marketing director, Lorenzo Bertelli, said that its “forward-thinking ethos” had broadened the desire for adventure.

Bertelli continued: “Our decades of experimentation, cutting-edge technology and design know-how – which started back in the ‘90s with Luna Rossa challenging for the America’s cup – will now be applied to the design of a spacesuit for the Artemis era.

“It is a true celebration of the power of human creativity and innovation to advance civilization.”