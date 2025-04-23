Prada partners with Mytheresa in digital distribution pivot

Prada has joined forces with luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa in a move that reflects a new approach to global digital distribution—one that prioritises selectivity, brand integrity, and customer experience over traditional wholesale reach.

The partnership, initially focused on Europe, will make Prada’s women’s, men’s, and lifestyle collections available to Mytheresa’s growing international customer base, with expansion to the U.S., Canada, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific already in motion, WWD reported. It marks a significant, if carefully measured, broadening of Prada’s online presence beyond its own direct-to-consumer ecosystem.

For much of the past decade, Prada has been a vocal advocate of channel discipline, reducing its presence on multi-brand platforms in favour of tighter control over how—and where—its collections are sold. The decision to work with Mytheresa reflects a shift not toward conventional wholesale, but toward a new kind of partnership—one that blends editorial credibility, digital sophistication, and high-touch service.

Mytheresa, which recently rebranded its parent company as LuxExperience following this month’s acquisition of Yoox Net-a-Porter, has cultivated a reputation for precisely this kind of elevated retail environment. Its business model, centred on full-price selling, exclusive product storytelling, and curated merchandising, aligns with the controlled brand expression that labels like Prada demand in an increasingly fragmented digital landscape.

“We are very thankful for our successful and strong partnership with Prada and deeply appreciate the trust in us,” said Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa, as the platform sets its sights on becoming a 4 billion euro GMV business with industry-leading margins, WWD said.

For Prada, the collaboration represents more than expanded distribution—it is a test case in how legacy houses can harness digital reach without compromising brand equity. As luxury retail continues its transformation, the Mytheresa model offers a compelling template for luxury brands that platforms like Farfetch failed to achieve: one that proves digital scale need not come at the expense of exclusivity.