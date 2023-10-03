Prada reorganises design team, Luigi Preziotti appointed design director

Luxury conglomerate Prada Group has announced a shuffle within its design team after its long-time design director Fabio Zambernardi stepped down from the role he held for 40 years.

In his place, Luigi Preziotti has been named as Prada’s design director, another veteran of the Italian fashion house who has until now been women’s design director after first joining the group in 2002.

Like Zambernardi, Preziotti will coordinate with co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons on the “development of concepts, fashion shows and activities related to image and identity of the brand”, an internal communication seen by news outlet MF Fashion read.

Dario Vitale will now take on the management of Miu Miu, reporting directly to Miuccia Prada following the brand’s October 3 show, where Zambernardi, who also helmed the sister brand of Prada, is set to make his final goodbye.

Prada Group has been undergoing a leadership shift as a whole in recent months amid consistent reports of “solid results” across its portfolio of luxury brands.

In January, Andrea Guerra joined the group as chief executive officer as the conglomerate hailed a “strong start to the year” with growth across markets and product categories, as well as a rebound in demand in China.

For H1, Prada’s net revenues increased 20 percent, while its retail sales were up 21 percent, driven by like-for-like full price sales.

Patrizio Bertelli, the group’s chairman and executive director, credited the “desirability of its brands” and “disciplined execution” as prime factors for these increases.