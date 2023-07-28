Prada to venture deeper into beauty with new makeup and skincare lines

Joining the ranks of other luxury brands, Prada is now set to launch its own makeup and skincare lines from August 1 as it begins to venture into new product categories.

Through Prada Beauty, the Milan-based fashion house will be tackling the new market alongside its licensee, L’Oréal Luxe, which had acquired the brand’s beauty licence on January 1, 2021.

It builds on the duo’s already established relationship, having previously worked on the launch of a feminine fragrance collection, Prada Paradoxe, which dropped in 2022.

Among the makeup offerings will be six four-colour eyeshadow palettes, a matte lip balm, 13 soft matte and hyper-matte lipsticks and 33 colours of foundation, each developed with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, the new skincare collection will include products such as Prada Augmented Skin The Cream, The Serum and The Cleanser and Makeup Remover.

The launch of the new lines will take place via the e-commerce platforms of Prada and Prada Beauty, with a rollout to then make its way to third-party stores on August 18, including Harrods, Selfridges and Europe’s Douglas.

A US brick and mortar launch is planned for a later date in January.

According to WWD, which first relayed the news, Prada Beauty products will be carried in selective physical distribution, mainly present among high end retailers and department stores, as well as travel-retail locations.

Sources for the media outlet forecasted that the skincare and makeup collections could generate 25 to 30 percent of the brand’s total beauty business, potentially making around 250 million euros in annual retail sales.