PrettyLittleThing appoints new executive team following CEO exit

Fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has announced two new appointments joining its executive team following the departure of its chief executive officer, Umar Kamani.

Tom Binns has been named the label’s chief operating officer, tasking him with supporting product, finance, e-commerce and PLT tech.

The role is a step up for Binns, who has been with PLT for nearly six years after initially joining as head of financial reporting and control. His most recent position at the company was commercial director.

Meanwhile, Nicki Capstick has also been promoted to chief marketing officer, over eight years on from when she first joined the company.

Capstick has worked her way up in the marketing division of PLT, first starting out as marketing manager before taking on her most recent role of marketing director.

Prior to PLT, the exec spent over three years at Missguided where she also worked her way up in the marketing department.

In her new position, Capstick will support the PLT brand, creative, studio and marketing.

In a press statement, PLT said: “Both Nicki and Tom will continue to drive the business forward in their new roles.”

The appointments come months after PLT’s former CEO and co-founder Kamani stepped down from the company.

Kamani, who started PLT with his brother in April 2012, said at the time of his departure that he was planning to pursue “new challenges” with the possibility to “build new brands”.