PrettyLittleThing reportedly cuts jobs at Manchester HQ

Boohoo-owned PrettyLittleThing (PLT) is believed to be in the process of carrying out a string of redundancies, with over 50 employees reportedly impacted.

According to Drapers, the process is in regards to staff members at the company’s Manchester head office, who the media outlet said had already been informed of the layoffs during a video call last week.

A spokesperson told Drapers: “As a business, Boohoo Group remains focused on ensuring that it is well-placed to potentialise the significant opportunities ahead, while maintaining a control on costs.

“Following a review of business operations, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to propose some changes to the structure of some of our teams, which affects some roles. Affected colleagues are being informed and we are supporting them at this time.”

Both PLT and Boohoo have been under fresh criticism in recent weeks from majority shareholder Frasers Group, which accused management of the latter of supplying PLT founder Umar Kamani with a two million pound annual consultancy fee.

According to the Sports Direct owner, these payments were undisclosed to shareholders, and thus it was calling on the company to share details of the arrangement.

Kamani, who is also the son of Boohoo founder Mahmud Kamani, returned to PLT in September 2024 to “take on the responsibility of steering PLT forward” after previously stepping back from the fast fashion retailer in 2020.