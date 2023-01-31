PrettyLittleThing to open new showroom and office space in London

Fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has announced it has signed to take occupation of a location in London’s Oxford Circus, where it will be housing a new showroom and office space.

Spanning 4,375 square feet, the location will be similar to that of the brand’s openings in Miami, Los Angeles and Paris.

Set to launch mid-April 2023, the space will serve as a private showroom and content creator hub, where the brand will welcome its collaborators, including influencers, press and stylists.

PrettyLittleThing London showroom. Image: PrettyLittleThing

A content room, photo studio, working offices, meeting rooms and showroom space will be included in the two-level layout, with an interior inspired by the aesthetic of the brand’s own celebrity and influencer audience.

It will also house events for these individuals, allowing them to try on clothing and create content at the location.

In a release, marketing director, Nicki Capstick, said: “We are thrilled to be opening another iconic showroom in the heart of London. Since our launch in 2012, we have built a strong portfolio of showrooms and are excited to expand our offering to the pool of talent we work with throughout the UK.

“Our UK-based team has grown rapidly over the past 11 years and this new space will allow us to bring the experience that our influencers, talent and press have in our international showrooms”.