Primark reveals new UK website

Budget retailer Primark has unveiled its new website in the UK, allowing users to easily browse its products and check stock availability.

Designed as a “virtual shop window”, the site features a wider selection of Primark products spanning homeware, fashion, lifestyle and beauty. Despite still not being able to purchase online, an activation the retailer has purposefully stayed clear of, customers are able to view more images of products and navigate using select filters.

“We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores - it's what makes Primark special,” said the retailer’s chief executive, Paul Marchant, in a release. “However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time.”

Marchant continued: “This new website and new features mark a significant step forward for our business and represent a shift in the role of digital at Primark. The new site also gives us a great opportunity to reach a whole new set of customers, enabling us to showcase the great range of products we offer when they’re browsing online to help tempt them into our stores.”

The retailer also said it was planning to roll out more features over the next few months, including the addition of a customer account and log-in function, a newsletter and the ability to create a wishlist.

Initially launching in the UK, Primark is also aiming to bring the website across its 13 other markets by the end of September, including in Ireland, US, Spain and France.