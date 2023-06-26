Primark sales grow by 13 percent in Q3

In the third quarter, Primark, part of the diversified Associated British Foods, grew sales by 13 percent, with like-for-like sales growth of 7 percent, supported by higher average selling prices.

Like-for-like sales growth for the year to date is 9 percent, while like- for-like sales growth in the quarter was 6 percent in the UK and 7 percent in Europe excluding the UK.

The company said in a release that along with seasonal clothing and accessories, sales in health and beauty products were particularly strong. Sales in the company’s flagship city centre stores also continued to be positive.

The deployment of Primark’s website continued, launching in Germany, Spain, Italy, and the US in the period and in France shortly after the period ended. The company added that the remaining markets will follow over the summer.

The company opened four stores in the period in Venice, Italy; Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY; Toledo, Spain; and Bratislava, Slovakia. In the US, Primark signed the lease for the company’s first store in Texas.