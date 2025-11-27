Primark switching to “preferred materials and circular design” in its sustainability strategy

International fashion and homeware retailer Primark, founded in Ireland in 1969, has announced it is stepping up its sustainability progress strategy as it scales up switching to preferred materials such as recycled or more sustainably sourced fibres, as well as continuing its efforts to embed circular designs into its approach to extend product life within its business.

The move comes as Primark releases its fourth Sustainability and Ethics Progress Report, offering transparency about its progress in its Primark Cares sustainability strategy and broader Ethical Trade programme.

Key highlights from the 2024/2025 report reveal that 74 percent of its clothing is now made with recycled or more sustainably sourced fibres, up from 66 percent in 2023. Of this, nearly 4 in 10 (39 percent) of Primark clothes now contain recycled fibres. In addition, 57 percent of its clothing contained cotton that was either organic, recycled or sourced from the Primark Cotton Project, the retailer’s training programme for cotton farmers in their supply chain.

The retailer is also keen to stress how it has been integrating circular design principles into the design and manufacture of its products, as one in 20 items (5 percent) are now “circular by design,” meaning it is easier to recycle at end-of-life. Categories showcasing the “notable progress” include jersey (20 percent) and denim (8 percent), with the retailer recently launching a denim collection for autumn/winter crafted without elastane or metal rivets, designed to make recycling easier at the end of their life.

Primark also collected its first full year of durability testing results for denim, socks, and jersey, measured against Primark’s Durability Framework. Key findings show that 77 percent of denim and jersey wear, and 69 percent of sock products tested, achieved "aspirational" durability levels (maintaining quality after 45 washes).

There was also an advancement in its commitment to accessibility with a 49-piece adaptive collection developed with designer Victoria Jenkins, launching in 10 markets.

The 2024/2025 year also resulted in enhanced product traceability with 100 percent of clothing, textile and footwear suppliers in Primark’s supply chain onboarded to its traceability programme.

Commenting on the progress, Lynne Walker, director of Primark Cares, said in a statement: “People come to Primark for great value fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Four years on, we’ve shown that you don’t have to choose between sustainability and value. Our sustainability commitments belong to all of us at Primark, and we continue to use our scale for good to help drive change both within Primark and outside it.

“We know we have a huge responsibility as a global retailer and there is always more to be done but this year’s report shows that our efforts, and those of our suppliers and partners, are starting to bring about meaningful change. We continue to learn as we gather insights and data and further collaboration across the industry, both crucial to help us achieve our ambitions in this space.”

When it comes to its impact on the planet, Primark revealed it achieved an overall 5.7 percent reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions compared to the 2019 baseline, which included a 71 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) emissions and a 4 percent decrease in Scope 3 emissions. This includes retrofitting 323 stores with LED lighting, which saves around 35 percent in electricity.

In addition, nearly one-fifth (19 percent) of Primark’s ocean freight was transported using a biofuel blend, which is a more sustainable alternative to diesel, with a further 98 percent of journeys from ports to depots made using low-carbon fuel. While 97 factories across Bangladesh, China and India have been onboarded onto Primark’s resource efficiency programme, which aims to support suppliers to reduce energy, water and chemical use, and greenhouse gas emissions and costs.

The company also stressed it was continuing to prioritise the wellbeing and rights of workers in its supply chain through a range of social impact programmes, such as implementing initiatives focused on supporting physical, mental health and wellbeing across more than 300 suppliers’ factories, including its first programme to help tackle heat stress, as well as offering vision tests and glasses in collaboration with Vision Spring in 16 of its suppliers’ factories.

Eoin Tonge, interim chief executive at Primark, added: “I don't seek praise for our progress, but I believe it’s important that we are transparent, and it is understood, as many inaccurate perceptions about Primark remain. Perhaps as a brand most famous for value, we must work harder than others to demonstrate that low prices do not mean low standards.”

Primark has more than 470 stores across 18 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues.