Primark to lower prices of kidswear amid continued inflation

Budget retailer Primark has said that it will be lowering the prices of “hundreds” of essential kidswear products for its upcoming autumn/winter collection.

The changes will be applied to select product ranges set to debut in stores towards the end of July.

According to a release, Primark’s decision was based upon the continued high levels of inflation in the UK, with the retailer stating that it was “continuing to stand by its consumers and its price leadership” as a result.

It further builds on Primark’s decision to implement a price freeze on kidswear and baby items last year, with products like t-shirts, leggings and sweatshirts to now see a drop in prices.

In a release, CEO Paul Marchent, said: “For millions of people household finances continue to be stretched and we know that great value has never been more important for our customers.

“Our price leadership is central to everything we do and we are fiercely committed to protecting that for our customers to give them the confidence and certainty that when they come into Primark, they’ll find the best value on the high street.

“Kids clothes are an essential purchase, and we know that getting ready for a new school term can be a really expensive time for many families. We want to do our bit to help alleviate some of that pressure by lowering the prices on many of our kids’ essentials, while continuing to offer the same great quality.”