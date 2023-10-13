Printemps Group, Institut Français de la Mode launch talent scholarships

At the start of the 2023/2024 academic year, French department store chain Printemps Group and fashion school Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) are teaming up to launch the Bourse Printemps, or Printemps scholarship. This is a scholarship programme offered to five entrepreneurs with projects involving the development of innovative products and services in the creative industries.

The five recipients of the Printemps scholarship, who were selected last September, will receive financial support for a one-year incubation period at the IFM incubator. They were chosen by a committee made up of professionals and representatives from IFM and Groupe Printemps.

These are the 2023 recipients : Ako: an artificial intelligence software designed to optimise inventory management for fashion brands;

Askiita: an upcycled unisex jewellery brand;

Mama Série Originale: a limited series of fashion and lifestyle textile objects crafted with French know-how;

Noué : upcycled leather and silk accessories;

The Wedding Explorer: marketplace dedicated to the world of weddings.

"At Printemps Group, we are convinced that it is by fostering the growth of creative youth that we weave the threads of ever more inspiring fashion. By investing in emerging talent, we are helping to shape the fashion landscape of tomorrow. Every scholarship we offer is a concrete contribution to helping young people from all backgrounds to pursue their passion and find a place in the creative industries," Jean-Baptiste Dacquin, Managing Director of Human Resources at Groupe Printemps, said in a press release.

The Printemps Group has also announced that it has helped finance the tuition of about 15 students enrolled in the CAP Numérique program at IMIE-Paris, training them to become web and mobile web developers - key skills, according to the group, for the digitalization of retail. It also delivers certificates in partnership with ESMOD International's Personal Shopper course and the Retail Manager training course offered by Paris-Dauphine University. Since 2014, nearly 69 certificates have been awarded.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.