Printemps launches its first digital fashion brand

French department store chain Printemps has revealed its new digital fashion brand as it continues to venture into the Web3 market.

Under the label ‘Digital Fashion by Printemps’, the retailer will be launching its first virtual collection ‘Magnetic Vibes’, which is available to browse and shop on its e-commerce website.

The 40-piece collection has been created by digital fashion house Republique alongside Printemps’ digital teams.

The line consists of women’s, men’s and gender-neutral clothing, as well as items for cats and dogs, with prices ranging from seven to 20 euros each.

Once purchased, customers can send the retailer a photo of themselves in tight-fitting clothing, and within 72 hours the piece will be manipulated onto the body in an image ready to post on social media.

Printemps said in a release that it was already planning a wardrobe for the end-of-the-year festive season due to the strength of this first collection.

It builds on the brand’s efforts within the digital realm after it opened its first virtual store in March 2022.

Over the course of six weeks, users could explore an immersive space via an online platform, through which they could purchase digital items and be in with a chance of winning non-fungible tokens (NFTs).