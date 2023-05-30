Pronovias names Marc Calabia Gibert CEO

Spanish bridalwear brand Pronovias has announced the appointment of Marc Calabia Gibert as chief executive officer, effective from September 1.

Gibert’s appointment comes as the company revealed that its current CEO, Amandine Ohayon, had “decided to start a new professional cycle”.

In the meantime, Clement Kwan, who has been a Pronovias adviser since October 2022, will take on the interim CEO position, and will remain on as a strategic advisor following Gibert’s entry.

Gibert will join Pronovias from Springfield (Tendam), where he became managing director in 2018. Prior to which he was chief product and merchandising officer at Desigual and vice chairman of sales for Southern Europe at Levi Strauss.

On his appointment, Gibert said in a release: “Pronovias has a huge depth of expertise, from design through to manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. It is the largest global luxury bridal player and has a reputation for quality that can be scaled around the world.

“Given the unparalleled heritage, there is huge potential to grow beyond where Pronovias is today, and I am eager to help write the next chapter in Pronovias’ long history.”

New marketing and merchandising chiefs also announced

Alongside Gibert’s appointment, Pronovias also announced that Maria Muntaner will be joining as chief marketing officer, and Gemma Ruiz has been appointed as chief product and merchandising officer, from July 1.

While Muntaner is the co-founder and board member of several companies and served as brand and client director at Desigual, Ruiz has worked at Alshaya Group as buying and merchandising director and Bestseller Group China, as a buying and product director.