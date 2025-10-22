Pronovias partners with Anthropologie: bridal fashion reinvents itself for new generations

Pronovias is accelerating its positioning in the US market by joining the bridal division catalogue of Anthropologie, part of the Urban Outfitters group.

Beyond its commercial value, the alliance highlights the profound transformation of bridal fashion in the US market. It illustrates a cultural evolution in contemporary bridalwear.

New generations of consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are reinterpreting the wedding ceremony with aesthetic codes closer to prêt-à-porter. They prioritise versatility, authenticity and experience over the formality of the classic ritual.

Pronovias joins the portfolio of US-based Anthropologie. Credits: Anthropologie.

The collection includes eight dresses designed by Pronovias, which will become part of a global offering of 40 pieces by various designers. Prices for the Anthropologie Weddings x Pronovias capsule range from 245 to 3,800 dollars, positioning the collection in an accessible price range within the US bridal market.

This approach reflects a growing trend of moving away from the exclusive format of the atelier or specialised boutique. It aims to integrate bridal fashion into everyday retail environments.

Bridal lifestyle

In this new framework, fashion, home and lifestyle coexist under a single brand proposition, reflecting a more holistic view of consumption. For Pronovias, the partnership with Anthropologie Weddings is therefore a strategic diversification move. It allows the brand to connect with a broader and more diverse audience, adapting to new purchasing behaviours and bridal product discovery methods.

Pronovias' arrival coincides with a period of expansion for Anthropologie Weddings. The company has reported a 26 percent increase in wedding-related searches and over 76 million product views in the last year, according to a company statement.

This growth is driven by the consolidation of the “bridal lifestyle” concept. This approach extends consumer interest beyond the main dress to everything surrounding the celebration, from white dresses and loungewear to accessories and swimwear.