Protest Sportswear acquires Swedish ski brand 8848 Altitude

Protest Sportswear has made an acquisition. The Dutch company announced just before the festive season that it is acquiring 8848 Altitude, a Swedish ski and outdoor brand.

Protest Sportswear stated that the acquisition strengthens its position in the high-end technical winter sportswear segment. This move expands the Dutch company's portfolio. Protest Sportswear is already active in surf, ski and outdoor apparel. The statement emphasised that 8848 Altitude will retain its premium positioning and quality.

The brand rights for 8848 Altitude will be transferred to Protest Sportswear. The new autumn/winter 2026 collection will be sold partly through Protest's distribution network and partly through 8848 Altitude's existing distribution channels. This collection was designed by the Swedish brand. From AW27, the collection will be designed by the Protest Sportswear team.

Wesley van Wijnbergen, managing director of Protest Sportswear, said: “The acquisition of 8848 Altitude is a logical strategic expansion. The brand operates in a higher-priced and technical segment that complements Protest's existing positioning and does not compete with its core collections. We are proud to take this step as a company and are grateful for the trust placed in us to further develop the 8848 Altitude brand, respecting its heritage and investing in its long-term future.”

Magnus Berggren, founder and designer of 8848 Altitude, added: “Recently, 8848 Altitude AB has been actively seeking a financially strong partner with a robust international distribution network and the ability to invest in the brand's long-term future. It was important for us to find a partner who understands and respects the creative DNA and design philosophy that have characterised 8848 Altitude since its inception. We have found this partner in Dekker Olifanta B.V., the company behind Protest Sportswear, and we are confident that the 8848 Altitude brand will continue to grow under its new ownership.”