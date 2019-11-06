Protests in Hong Kong affect sales for Capri Holdings

Capri Holdings Limited, the parent company of luxury labels Jimmy Choo, Versace, and Michael Kors, is facing challenges after missing its quarterly profit estimate.

Overall, the company’s revenue increased. However, sales for Michael Kors, Capri Holdings’ largest label, decreased from 1.13 billion USD to 1.08 billion USD. As mentioned in a report from WWD, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, John D. Idol, credits this fall to the political conflict in Hong Kong, which has affected a variety of international retailers—including those in the fashion industry.