Puig joins Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Fashion Task Force

Beauty and fashion group Puig has announced that it has joined the Fashion Task Force, a subsidiary of the private-sector coalition, Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI).

The group was established by the former Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, with a mission to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable fashion future.

Through the Fashion Task Force, the coalition puts a particular focus on sustainable solutions for the fashion, textile and apparel industries, with the group already delivering on certain initiatives.

This includes the Digital ID, a system that has already been implemented by a number of partner brands, like Stella McCartney and Mulberry, and provides customers with background information on the products they purchase.

The task force is chaired by CEO of the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, Federico Marchetti.

By joining, Puig, whose portfolio includes the likes of Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier, said that it reaffirmed “its commitment to building a better world in line with the values and principles put in place by three generations of family leadership”.

It added that it would be able to “join forces and generate significant value in bringing about true change and a positive impact within the fashion industry”.