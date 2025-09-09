Puig's net profit jumps 79 percent in first half of 2025

Madrid – Puig, the leading Spanish multinational in the fashion and beauty sectors and parent company of brands such as Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Byredo and Dries Van Noten, reported its results for the first half of the 2025 financial year after the market closed. This six-month period, ending on June 30, saw the company, chaired by Marc Puig, achieve maximum profitability, with net profit soaring to 280.90 million euros.

Puig reports strong H1

Following the company's announcements at the close of the first and second quarters of 2025, Puig completed the first half of the year with total net sales of 2,299.32 million euros. This represents a 5.9 percent increase compared to the 2,171.22 million euros recorded during the same period last year.

In terms of profitability, the Spanish company closed the half-year with a net profit of 280.90 million euros. This amount represents a 79.13 percent increase compared to the net profit of 156.81 million euros generated during the same period last year. Following its initial public offering (IPO), the company reported a 26.72 percent drop in profit compared to the 214 million euros recorded in the first half of 2023. The company has now boosted its growth by 31.26 percent compared to this figure.

"As we communicated in July, in the first half of 2025 we recorded strong growth in all regions, significantly outperforming the market," stated Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig, in a statement shared by the Spanish company. During the first half of the year, "the Fragrance segment continued to stand out in its performance," while "the recovery of the Make-up segment in the second quarter is encouraging."

General growth across segments and markets

Taking stock of the results recorded during the first two quarters, Puig completed the first half of 2025 with its "Fragrances and Fashion" operations as its main source of revenue, with total sales of 1,684.7 million euros (plus 6.5 percent). This revenue is complemented by the performance generated in the Make-up segment, at 339.1 million euros (plus 1.4 percent), and in Skincare, at 275.5 million euros (plus 8.1 percent).

By region, EMEA remained its primary market, with sales of 1,198.7 million euros (plus 3.9 percent). This was followed by the Americas, with revenue of 867 million euros (plus 6.5 percent). Finally, in the Asia-Pacific region, the Spanish company generated revenue of 233.6 million euros (plus 14.7 percent).

Confirmation of outlook

In view of the positive results in terms of turnover and profit, the Spanish multinational, which has announced the appointment of Jose Manuel Albesa to the newly created position of deputy CEO, has reaffirmed its outlook for the 2025 financial year. The company maintains its target of a 6 to 8 percent increase in sales in like-for-like terms and an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin, in line with the 12.3 percent increase experienced during the 2024 financial year.

"The second half is our most active period and we have the Christmas campaign demand ahead of us, as well as the full launch of 'Bomba', the new fragrance from Carolina Herrera," said Puig, looking ahead to the remainder of the year. "The appeal of our brands, together with our continued cost discipline, allows us to invest in them to support their long-term growth. This reinforces our confidence in reiterating our forecasts for 2025."

In summary Puig experienced a significant increase in its net profit, reaching 280.90 million euros in the first half of 2025.

Puig's total net sales amounted to 2,299.32 million euros, a 5.9 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The company has confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting sales growth of six to eight percent and an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin.