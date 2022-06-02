Puma and Kering rank top of BoF’s Sustainability Index 2022

Business of Fashion (BoF) has released its annual Sustainability Index report, detailing performance assessments and key insights from 30 global fashion companies.

Topping the list of the platform’s most sustainable brands were Puma and Kering, followed closely by Levi Strauss, H&M Group and Burberry.

The 2022 assessment spans across six impact categories; emissions, transparency, water and chemicals, materials, workers’ rights and waste, with the results of the assessment based on data points, proprietary metrics and in-depth research.

In its conclusion, BoF said that despite the increasing efforts being implemented by the assessed companies, there was still a lot of work to be done and brands “have yet to gain sufficient momentum with their sustainability policies and practices”.

The index aims to provide brands with a benchmark to help grow in sustainability, as well as for investors to evaluate the industry’s progress.

Overall, Puma scored 49 out of 100 points, exceeding the index average of 28, for which it credited its Forever Better sustainability strategy that it said has contributed to the reduction in its carbon emissions company-wide.

In a release, Puma CEO, Bjørn Gulden, said: “We welcome the recognition in the BoF Sustainability Index 2022 and will take our leadership position as an encouragement to take the next step on our sustainability journey. We agree with the conclusions that much remains to be done to bring our industry in line with the goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”