Puma and Reebok join Marks & Spencer’s sports platform

British department store retailer Marks & Spencer has announced that Puma and Reebok will be joining ‘The Sports Edit on M&S’ platform as part of efforts to bolster the category.

Over 140 products from the two brands will be added to the retailer’s e-commerce site throughout February and March, including both performance wear, lifestyle apparel and footwear.

The additions come one year on from the launch of The Sports Edit, which Marks & Spencer has accredited to the 110 percent growth in the sportswear category on its website, where 20 third-party partners are already located.

In a release, Nishi Mahajan, director of third-party brands at Marks & Spencer, said: “Sportswear is an integral part of our wider ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy as we continue to grow market share and brand credibility in the category.

“Our dedicated platform has been carefully curated to cater for every style, energy level and price point, complementing and completing the strength we have in our core Goodmove range. We’re growing at pace – and there is more to come this year.”

Marks & Spencer’s emphasis on sportswear comes at a time when the market is estimated to be worth over 15.3 billion pounds in the UK, accounting for around 26 percent of total spend on apparel, according to data provided by the retailer.