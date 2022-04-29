Puma announces it has cut back on CO2 emissions from operations

Sports giant Puma has said it has cut back on its own carbon emissions over the course of 2017 and 2021, stating that the company is on track to continue reducing emissions where necessary.

According to Puma’s press release, the company’s carbon emissions dropped by 88 percent in 2021 when compared to its 2017 base year. It added that it had also managed to reduce emissions in its supply chain by 12 percent between the two periods.

“For the first time, we published the numbers for our entire value chain, and we have made some real progress towards achieving our climate ambitions over the last years,” said Stefan Seidel, senior head of corporate sustainability.

Seidel continued: “Our own emissions and those from purchased energy were reduced by more than what is needed to do our part to keep climate change below 1.5 degrees. We will not stop here and continue to make improvements to live up to our ‘Forever Better’ sustainability strategy.”

Over the period, Puma said it has focused on purchasing 100 percent renewable energy through the likes of renewable electricity tariffs, electric engines for company cars and implementing efficiency improvements at its factories.

Additionally, utilising less carbon intensive raw materials is something Puma attributed to the drop in emissions, as it recently expanded the use of recycled polyester and strives for the goal of making nine out of ten products from more sustainable materials by 2025.