Puma becomes official supplier for Formula 1

Sportswear giant Puma has signed a deal with Formula 1 making it the official sponsor of the racing organisation, and giving it the right to produce F1 branded apparel, footwear and accessories.

Next to this, the brand will also equip F1 staff on the track and create merchandise for the sport’s audiences, an agreement that includes exclusive rights to sell fanwear of all 10 participating teams starting 2024.

As part of the deal, Puma subsidiary Stichd will operate the fan retail stores during race weekends, where licensed F1 products will be sold as well as replica teamwear and special edition collections.

The company will set up 65 mobile stores at over 20 races in 19 different countries, with each to be made so they can be transported efficiently.

It builds on Puma’s strong relationship with the racing industry, as the brand already counts the likes of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and BMW M Motorsport among its partners.

As the popularity of Formula 1 continues to grow, Puma hopes this new relationship will help it to further cement its place in the sport and appeal to a broader fan base.

Speaking on this, Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma, said in a release: “The influence of motorsport, and Formula 1 in particular, on sports- and streetwear culture has significantly increased in recent years.

“Our new partnership with Formula 1 is an exciting opportunity to further explore this blend of motorsports and lifestyle. Puma has always sat at the intersection of sports and fashion and we feel we are in the perfect position to translate the culture of the sport into relevant streetwear collections and drive brand heat with a young, affluent, and diverse audience.”