Puma bolsters liquidity with 600 million euros financing package

Puma SE has successfully expanded its financial toolkit, securing more than 600 million euros in new financing to strengthen its balance sheet and support its long-term growth objectives.

The package consists of a 500 million euros bridge loan, fully underwritten by Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB), alongside 108 million euros in additional confirmed credit lines. Both facilities carry a maturity of up to two years and are strategically designed to provide interim liquidity, allowing the company to refinance utilizations of its existing 1.2 billion euros Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).

This capital injection significantly increases the sportswear giant’s overall financial headroom and flexibility. While Puma’s existing RCF and promissory notes remain fully available, the new credit facilities serve as a bridge as the company finalises its long-term funding structure. Management noted that the commitment from banking partners—evidenced by their increased exposure—serves as a strong vote of confidence in Puma’s operational trajectory and its resilience in a competitive global market.

Markus Neubrand, chief financial officer of Puma, emphasised that this maneuver is a key component of the company’s broader "Top 3" ambition. "Today’s announcement will add more financial flexibility as we are working to finalize our long-term funding structure," Neubrand stated.