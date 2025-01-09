Puma files lawsuit over tiger logo of Tiger Woods' clothing and sneaker brand Sun Day Red

Footwear giant Puma has filed a lawsuit against Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods' clothing and sneaker brand, according to a filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The company has filed a motion to block Sun Day Red from using its tiger logo.

The German sneaker and apparel company says the brand's logo, an abstract tiger motif, is too similar to the logo Puma has used since 1969: the image of a leaping cat ("Leaping Cat").

“Due to the confusing similarity of the marks and the identical, legally identical, or closely related nature of the parties’ goods and services, consumers are likely to experience confusion between the contested marks and the Leaping Cat logo,” Puma said in the filing.

'Sun Day Red by Tiger Woods' was launched in February 2024 by the eponymous professional golfer, shortly after the end of his 27-year partnership with Nike a month earlier. Puma's case is the second lawsuit against the Sun Day Red logo, with technology company Tigeraire filing a lawsuit against the logo in September 2024.

Pioneer Cypress golf shoe from Sun Day Red Credits: Sun Day Red by Garrett Byrum