Puma introduces sustainable shoeboxes

Sportswear retailer Puma has announced it will be welcoming a new shoebox designed as part of the label’s sustainability initiative that aims to make a positive environmental impact across the entirety of the company.

Supposedly saving around 2800 tonnes of cardboard a year, the new shoeboxes are made of over 95 percent recycled material and are said to be just as sturdy as the initial packaging. The distribution of the boxes throughout 2021 follows the brand’s partnership with the environmental organisation Canopy, formed earlier in the year. In addition to the partnership, Puma further announced that it would start sourcing its cardboard and paper packing from recycled or certified sources, avoiding the disruption of integral forests.

“If we consider that it takes about 12 trees to make a tonne of cardboard, we are saving 33,600 trees every year. That is more than the number of trees in Central Park in New York,” said Stefan Seidel, head of corporate sustainability at Puma, in a statement. “Such initiatives, which are part of our 10for25 Sustainability Strategy, help us make a positive impact at scale.”

The German sportswear label has made a number of goals to strive for through its 10for25 commitment focused on a number of supply issues, such as human rights, circularity and ocean plastics. The initiative aims to target company operations as a whole, with the brand already releasing a variety of sustainable and ethically conscious collections to further display its commitment.

Furthermore, Puma has also stated that by 2023 it will no longer be using plastic bags in its stores and will swap other retail supplies, such as clothing hangers, for more sustainable alternatives.