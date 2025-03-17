Puma named official partner of the Premier League

German sports company Puma has strengthened its ties with football after becoming the official partner of the Premier League in England, the most-watched football league globally.

In a statement, Puma said the move was part of its strategy to “elevate the brand and strengthen its sports performance credibility,” and would see Puma becoming the official ball supplier of the Premier League, which includes the provision of match balls at all league matches from the start of the 2025/26 season.

In addition, Puma will also support the Premier League across multiple initiatives, including community-based football programmes that nurture grassroots talent to high-impact marketing campaigns and events such as the Premier League Summer Series, which will be hosted in the US in July.

Arne Freundt, chief executive of Puma, said: “The agreement with the Premier League, the most watched football league in the world, is an important step in Puma’s brand elevation strategy. We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many fans worldwide.

“With Puma’s ball at the centre of attention during every match in this incredible league, we will create unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.”

The Premier League, which is home to football clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa, is broadcast to 900 million homes in 189 countries offering an unparalleled platform for visibility and international growth for the Puma brand.

Puma already has a significant presence in the Premier League through its official partnership with Manchester City, as well as several top Premier League players, including Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Puma as the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League. Puma has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards.

“Their global reach and commitment to excellence align with our values, and we are excited to work together on a range of projects to drive forward the incredible work taking place in communities and inspire fans worldwide.”