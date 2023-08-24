Puma names Javier Ortega general manager Europe

Sportswear giant Puma has announced the appointment of Javier Ortega as the general manager for the European business, effective from September 1.

In the position, Ortega will oversee the areas for Central Europe, France, UK & Ireland, Southern Europe and Nordic, while reporting directly to CEO Arne Freundt.

Ortega initially joined Puma in 2009, previously serving in the role of area general manager for Southern Europe for nine years.

In a release, Freundt said: “During his time as area general manager of Southern Europe, Javier has done a great job of elevating the Puma brand and growing our business substantially in Southern Europe.

“In his new job as general manager Europe, Javier will build on Puma’s strong momentum in the region, strengthen our position as the best partner for our retailers and align our go-to-market activities across the region.”

He succeeds Richard Teyssier, who moved on to become Puma’s global brand and marketing director in July.

Meanwhile, succeeding Ortega will be Esteve Planas, who will be returning to Puma for the general manager position after holding several financial positions at Puma during the period between 2010 and 2022, and serving as CEO of Spanish pharmaceutical company Galenicum.

During his time at Puma, Planas was credited with helping to set up the brand’s growth strategy in Southern Europe.