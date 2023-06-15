Puma rejigs global marketing organisation, relocates to Germany

Sportswear giant Puma has made a series of changes to its global marketing organisation as it looks to speed up decision-making and improve alignment across its key business categories.

The most notable shift is the relocation of the company’s brand management and marketing operations from its initial base in Boston to a Herzogenaurach headquarters, in Germany, effective July 1.

Alongside this, Puma said that its North American marketing organisation would be further strengthened by the assignment of responsibilities for local sports marketing and local partnership management to elevate the brand in the region.

This elevation strategy is what CEO of Puma, Arne Freundt, said was one of its “key strategic priorities”, adding that through the new setup, the brand would be able to “drive more impactful campaigns” to further establish itself in the minds of consumers.

As part of the reorganisation, Puma has named Richard Teyssier as global brand and marketing director, after its global chief brand officer Adam Petrick opted to not transition to Germany, but to pursue “new challenges” outside of Puma.

While Petrick will remain at the company until the end of the year to oversee the transition, Teyssier will take on his new role from July 1, following on from his previous position at Puma as general manager for the European region, which he will continue to lead until a successor is announced.

On the appointment, Freundt said: “With Richard Teyssier, we have found the ideal candidate to drive Puma’s brand elevation strategy in the future. He is not only a true marketing specialist who comes with a strong expertise in brand management.

“He is also an integral part of our Puma family and knows the business inside out from his more than 12 years of general management at Puma France and Puma Europe.”