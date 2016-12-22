Puma sales up 14 per cent

Sportswear major Puma is bullish about India. It saw a 14 per cent rise in sales for calendar year 2015 and expects categories such as women’s products, running and the sport style range to drive future growth. Puma has opened about 25 stores this year. It currently operates 350 stores in 110 cities. The company recently launched limited edition Boris Becker shoes in India priced at Rs 7,999.

German sports brand Puma, founded in 1948, designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel and accessories. Puma offers performance and lifestyle products in team sports, running and training, golf and motorsport. It also has a dedicated line of golf equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories.

The brand has established a history of making fast products designed for the fastest athletes on the planet in their respective sports, such as Usain Bolt and the Arsenal football club, which is perfectly aligned with its new brand positioning — Forever Faster.

Today Puma is one of the world’s leading sneaker companies, with models ranging from innovative shoes such as the lightweight Faas running shoe to the heritage of the classic Clyde & Suede models. Its sport performance and lifestyle labels include categories such as football, running, motorsports, golf and sailing.