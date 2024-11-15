Puma sets stricter climate targets

As Puma continues to make progress in its climate protection efforts, the sportswear giant has now set a number of new climate goals. At the beginning of the year, the company announced that it had reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 24 percent (market-based) in 2023 compared to 2022, seven years earlier than planned. Now the sports company has announced its new sustainability goals under the project title 'Vision 2030', and wants to be even more ambitious in the future.

By 2030, Puma aims to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent (market-based) compared to the base year 2017 and has committed to reducing absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain and logistics by 33 percent compared to 2017. This is to be achieved despite planned further economic growth.

Additional climate targets for 2030 include increasing the use of renewable energy among the company's core suppliers and using less carbon-intensive materials. In 2023, Puma manufactured eight out of ten products from recycled or certified materials. By 2025, this figure is expected to rise to nine out of ten products. New material targets for 2030 include using 100 percent recycled polyester in all polyester products.

In textiles, at least 30 percent of polyester fabric is to come from textile-to-textile recycling and 20 percent of cotton fabric is to come from recycled sources by 2030. Millions of football jerseys have already been made with Re:Fibre materials this year.

Puma also wants to establish circular economy business models and introduce resale and repair offers in selected markets.