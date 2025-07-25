Puma significantly lowers annual targets
Sportswear manufacturer Puma has significantly lowered its sales and earnings forecast for this year after a disappointing quarter.
Puma now expects a loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), instead of the previously forecast profit of 445 million to 525 million euros, the company announced.
The reasons cited were weaker sales development, greater currency burdens, the impact of US tariffs and costs for savings measures. Sales are now expected to decline in the low double-digit percentage range. Puma had previously targeted growth in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.
Against the backdrop of the subdued outlook, the company is scaling back its investment plans. At 250 million euros, this is now 50 million euros less than originally planned.
In the second quarter, business development in the key markets of North America, Europe and Greater China was weaker than Puma had expected. Sales fell by 2 percent in currency-adjusted terms to a good 1.9 billion euros. Excluding currency effects, the decline was 8.3 percent.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH