Puma stock falls as major shareholder weighs options

Puma shares fell by 4 percent on Tuesday afternoon. This followed a statement by majority shareholder François-Henri Pinault that he was keeping all options open for his investment company Artemis regarding its stake in the sportswear manufacturer.

Artemis holds 29 percent of Puma. Pinault made this statement at the annual general meeting of luxury group Kering , which he heads.

At the end of August, speculation arose that Artemis was considering options including a sale of its Puma stake. Pinault had contacted potential buyers such as Anta Sports Products and Li Ning, in collaboration with advisors. This was reported at the time by the news agency Bloomberg, citing informed sources. The Puma share price, which had recently suffered heavy losses, jumped significantly on the rumours.