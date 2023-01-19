Puma wins “Top Employer” award

Sportswear giant Puma has been awarded the title of “Top Employer” worldwide and for four regions and 22 countries - namely Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, UK, USA and Vietnam. This is the first time the German company received the award in North and Latin America and for the second and fourth time, respectively, in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Since 1991, the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute has recognised leading companies that offer their employees excellent working conditions, promote and develop talent and work continuously to optimise the working environment.

For 2023, the Institute evaluated more than 2,000 “Top Employers” in 121 countries and regions on five continents that impact the lives of a total of 9 million employees worldwide. Each award was preceded by a comprehensive assessment by the Institute, covering six areas and 20 topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity & inclusion and wellbeing.

Puma offers a level playing field

Puma currently employs people from 75 nationalities at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany and offers its staff a fair work environment and equal opportunities. Globally, 44 percent of leadership positions are filled by women.

The company is also dedicated to constantly improving the health and wellbeing of its employees and offers a wide range of services and benefits like courses, free gym and sports ground access. Flexible working hours allow for a better work/life balance.

“We are very grateful to be recognised as a ‘Top Employer’ in 22 countries, four regions and also globally for the first time,” said Dietmar Knoess, global director of people and organisation at Puma. “We offer an inclusive and attractive workplace and aim to constantly improve to give our people what they need to thrive in their careers.”

The Top Employers Institute named 15 “Top Employers” in total, including DHL, PepsiCo, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, but only one company of the textile and apparel industry.