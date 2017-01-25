Pushed back by demonetisation, ShopClues defers its IPO plan

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
Blaming the government's scrapping of high-value bank notes for its
decision, internet marketplace ShopClues
Now it is targeting the first quarter of 2018 as a realistic timeline for
the IPO and will seek to raise funds meanwhile. The development presents a
setback for Indian ecommerce
But IPOs have mostly eluded domestic internet companies, many of them still making heavy losses. The last big share listing by an Indian ecommerce firm was of Infibeam in April 2016. Only three other Indian internet companies have opted for IPOs over the past decade. They are Info Edge in 2006, MakeMyTrip in 2010, and JustDial in 2013. Flipkart, India's largest online marketplace, has declared its intentions to go for an IPO but hasn't specified a time yet.
While it waits to make its equity market debut, ShopClues plans to raise
between $25 to $30 million (Rs 170 to Rs 204 crores) from investors this
year, it is understood. In January 2016, the company had claimed that the
undisclosed amount it secured from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC
more news
Most read
-
Myntra adds three news sellers
-
China's online population reaches 731 million
-
Exclusive: Woolrich plans future IPO on the Milan Stock Exchange
-
G-20 asks countries including India to air views on e-commerce
-
Spring Summer 2018 Key Accessories Trends
-
Canadian lingerie brand Blush forays in India
-
Alibaba's Ma makes star turn as Davos pivots to China