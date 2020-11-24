PVH announces two new additions to its board of directors

PVH Corp. has appointed Allison Peterson, Chief Customer Officer for Best Buy Co., Inc., and George Cheeks, President and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group, to its board of directors. The company said in a statement that their deep experience in successfully navigating consumer disruption will provide perspective as PVH continues to evolve as one of the world’s largest apparel companies. The appointments of Peterson and Cheeks are effective January 26 and March 22, 2021, respectively. PVH also announces its intent to appoint Stefan Larsson, President PVH Corp., to the board as part of its previously announced CEO succession plan.

“PVH is pleased to welcome Allison Peterson and George Cheeks to our board of directors. We believe that their expertise in understanding target audiences, digital leadership and creating consumer connections will build on our inherent strengths – two of the most iconic fashion brands in the world and the talented team behind them,” said Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO.

Peterson, the company added, is responsible for the customer strategy, consumer insights and research, experience design and membership/loyalty for Best Buy, playing an instrumental role in building out its digital presence to align with new consumer behaviours. Her career has been entirely focused in retail, first at Target Corp. and then in several leadership roles at Best Buy, including chief marketing officer and president of E-Commerce.

With over 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Cheeks, the company said, has demonstrated his deep understanding of how an iconic brand grows with its audience in the context of changing distribution, culture, lifestyles and preferences. Now driving the development of CBS’ core assets, he previously served in several senior executive positions that spanned creative, business and operational roles at NBCUniversal. Most recently, he was vice chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios.

