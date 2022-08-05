PVH appoints Ajay Bhalla to its board of directors

PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber & intelligence at Mastercard International, to its board of directors.

The company said his appointment is part of the Board’s on-going refreshment process, which is bringing together business leaders with a diverse range of experiences, backgrounds and perspectives to support the PVH+ plan.

In connection with Bhalla’s appointment, the number of directors constituting the full board will be increased to 12.

Commenting on Bhalla’s appointment to the company’s board, Stefan Larsson, PVH’s chief executive officer, said in a release: “Ajay brings deep digital commerce and cybersecurity expertise and he leads a fast-growing global business. His unique knowledge and experience, connecting consumer, commerce and technology, will be especially valuable in supporting the digital components of the PVH+ strategy.”

As president of Mastercard’s cyber & intelligence organization, Bhalla is responsible for advancing trust across Mastercard’s brand, products, services and digital ecosystem. He has been with Mastercard for over 20 years, holding various global leadership positions of increasing responsibility.

“Along with his extensive track record of success as a solutions-oriented innovator, and touching nearly every aspect of Mastercard’s business, Ajay is committed to supporting Mastercard’s environmental, social and governance efforts, in line with PVH’s purpose to drive fashion forward for good,” said Michael Calbert, PVH board chair.

At Mastercard, Bhalla is also a member of both Mastercard’s executive leadership team and its management committee. In addition, he serves as a senior fellow at The Fletcher School at Tufts University and as a science fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and is an executive in residence at Oxford University. He also is a strategic advisor to the World Economic Forum, serving on the executive steering committee for digital trust and as a co-chair of the Global Council on Cybersecurity.

In a separate release, PVH also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.0375 cents per share payable on September 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2022.