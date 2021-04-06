PVH Corp. links with Americares for a global disaster relief program

PVH Corp., the parent company to brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, announced it has joined the Americares Emergency Response Partner Program to help prepare for natural disasters worldwide.

The company will provide annual funding to Americares, a health-focused relief and development non-profit organization that helps people affected by poverty or disasters by providing medical supplies and emergency response teams to disaster zones.

The annual donation will help the organization maintain a constant state of readiness for emergencies by stocking its warehouses in the US, Europe, and India with medicine and relief supplies. Americares also maintains an international roster of on-call disaster response experts ready to react to a disaster at any given moment.

“The partnership with Americares builds on PVH’s overall disaster relief efforts that provide company and associate-driven funding for immediate relief and long-term recovery in communities where our associates live and work,” said Guy Vickers, president of the PVH Foundation in a release.

According to Americares, the organization responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year and has provided more than 19 billion dollars in aid to over 164 countries.

“We are so grateful for PVH’s generosity and commitment to giving back—especially during times of crisis,” stated Americares vice president of emergency programs, Kate Dischino.

“Americares Emergency Response Partners build the foundation from which all our responses are launched and PVH’s support will allow us to prepare for and rapidly respond to future emergencies around the globe.”